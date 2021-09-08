LATEST: Police arrest two suspects for spate of robberies

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested two suspects while their two accomplices are still at large following a spate of robbery cases in Bulawayo and Plumtree.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sonto Sibanda (32) was arrested after police received a tip-off that he was using a stolen cellphone. He said Sibanda them implicated Thubelihle Ncube (34).

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Thubelihle Ncube (34) and Sonto Sibanda (32) in connection with a spate of robbery cases which occurred during the period extending from 13 August 2021 to 4 September 2021 in Bulawayo and Plumtree. On 4 September police received information that Sonto Sibanda was using a cellphone which was stolen in a robbery case which occurred in Plumtree.

“The suspects had attacked the complainant and stole P1 300, US$250, $30 000 and a cellphone. Detectives raided Sonto Sibanda’s home in Bulawayo resulting in his arrest and recovery of the stolen cellphone. Sibanda implicated Thubelihle Ncube and two others who are still at large,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the Ncube and Sibanda are also suspected to have stolen US$900, R3 400, $6 000 and three cellphones in Emganwini Suburb on August 13.

They also allegedly stole US$400 and a cellphone on August 14 in Parklands while they also stole US$150, laptops and a cellphone in Sunninghill.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects who are still at large Simelweyinosi Dube and Kaunda Ndlovu to contact the police.

Meanwhile on September 5 police officers who were manning a roadblock at Nottingham turn off in Beitbridge arrested four suspects for a robbery case which occurred in Toporo Village 9 Beitbridge. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said Hoko Senzangakhona (39), Fanuel Mbedzi, Mashudu Mbedzi (30) and Prince Ndou (30) robbed the complainant of US$120 and two cellphones

“The arrest led to the recovery of a blood-stained axe, knife, knobkerries, sjambok and two cell phones. The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns criminals involved in robbery case that their days are numbered and the law will soon catch up with them,” Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said.

@DubeMatutu