LATEST: Police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

18 Jun, 2021 - 12:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have issued a ban against possession of dangerous weapons.

In a statement Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi said the ban which stretches from June to September is aimed at curbing crime in the province.

He warned members of the public against defying this directive. Any person who will fail to comply with this order will be liable to a fine not exceeding level five or six-months imprisonment or both.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting