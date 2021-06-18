LATEST: Police ban carrying of dangerous weapons

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Matabeleland South Province have issued a ban against possession of dangerous weapons.

In a statement Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi said the ban which stretches from June to September is aimed at curbing crime in the province.

He warned members of the public against defying this directive. Any person who will fail to comply with this order will be liable to a fine not exceeding level five or six-months imprisonment or both.