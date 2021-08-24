LATEST: Police launch manhunt for three murder suspects

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Police in Redcliff, Midlands Province, have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are alleged to be behind the death of a 39-year-old man found lying in a pool of blood just outside his house in Redcliff.

The now deceased, Zwelani Ncube, died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital after having been found by his wife, Nomsa Sibanda (27), lying unconscious in a pool of blood just outside their homestead.

Police are now looking for Tobias Moyo, Zivanai Mpofu and Lucky Moyo, who were found armed with axes, machetes and knives at the scene of the incident.

The trio had been heard quarrelling with the now deceased moments before he was attacked.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emanuel Mahoko said police have since launched a manhunt of the trio which disappeared into darkness after Sibanda appeared.

“Police in Midlands are investigating a case of murder of a 39-year-old man who died upon admission at Kwekwe General Hospital after his wife found him lying in a pool of blood at Lyons Farm in Redcliff on 21 August around 6pm,” said Inspector Mahoko.

According to police, Sibanda heard the now deceased arguing with other people at a neighbouring stand in Lyons, Redcliff.

“She called a neighbour, Andrew Muhlauro, who accompanied her and they found Zwelani lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut near his left ear. Three suspects, Tobias Moyo, Zivanai Mpofu and Lucky Moyo were at the scene armed with axes, a machete and a knife,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He appealed to anyone with information leading to the nearest of the three suspects to report to the nearest police station.

“We appeal to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the three above mentioned suspects to alert the nearest police,’ said Inspector Mahoko.