Breaking News
Covid-19 LATEST: More than 50 MSU students ...

Covid-19 LATEST: More than 50 MSU students ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Police recover elephant tusks

29 Jun, 2021 - 17:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Police recover elephant tusks

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Hwange have arrested four suspects for unlawful possession of 300kg of ivory which they intended to sell.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police twitter page the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux vehicle were found in possession of four elephant tusks.

“On 25 June police in Hwange arrested four suspects in connection with unlawful possession of raw ivory. Detectives received information to the effect that the suspects had 300kgs of ivory which they intended to sell.

“Acting on the information, detectives intercepted the suspects who were using a Toyota Hilux KZTE vehicle at Cross Dete leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of four elephant tusks,”.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting