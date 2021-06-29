LATEST: Police recover elephant tusks

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Hwange have arrested four suspects for unlawful possession of 300kg of ivory which they intended to sell.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police twitter page the suspects who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux vehicle were found in possession of four elephant tusks.

“On 25 June police in Hwange arrested four suspects in connection with unlawful possession of raw ivory. Detectives received information to the effect that the suspects had 300kgs of ivory which they intended to sell.

“Acting on the information, detectives intercepted the suspects who were using a Toyota Hilux KZTE vehicle at Cross Dete leading to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of four elephant tusks,”.