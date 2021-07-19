LATEST: Police recover stolen vehicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

Police in Bulawayo recovered a car worth US$ 3 000 which was stolen on Saturday, along the Old Victoria Falls Road.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the suspect hired the owner of the Honda Fit around 6PM stating that he wanted to be driven to Sauerstown.

“During their ride the accused person asked that the complaint should pick him up the following day. On the 17th of July 2021 at around 8AM, the complainant picked up the accused person as per their agreement. They drove to Bulawayo City Centre and parked at Corner 3rd Avenue and J M N Nkomo Street,” said Insp Ncube.

“The accused person claimed he wanted to meet his boss before proceeding to Nkenyane. They waited until around 12PM for the accused person’s boss, but he did not turn up. The complainant disembarked from his vehicle and took his car keys then he proceeded to a nearby restaurant to buy food leaving the accused person seated alone on the front passenger seat.”

Insp Ncube said the suspect hotwired the car and sped off.

“The complainant returned to where he had parked his vehicle and discovered that the accused person had disappeared together with the vehicle. He made a police report and on the same day police manning a roadblock along Falls Road stopped the accused person for traffic checks and the police were suspicious of the driving conduct of the accused person,” added Insp Ncube.

He said the suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Insp Ncube warned members of public to desist from leaving their motor vehicles with strangers adding that members of the public must cooperate with the police at roadblocks. – @thamamoe