LATEST: Police told to arrest shebeen operators

POLICE have been implored to diligently enforce lockdown regulations in Hwange and raid all shebeens which have been blamed for being super spreaders of Covid-19.

There are more than 400 active and 1 898 cumulative cases in Hwange urban.

The province has 2 187 active cases and a cumulative 5 498 cases and Hwange has been said to be the hotspot.

Health authorities and residents in Hwange have expressed concern about prevalence of shebeens which they said were flouting lockdown and curfew regulations.

All social gatherings, including for beer, are prohibited while only funerals gatherings of not more than 30 people are allowed.

However, Hwange residents have been ignoring as they reportedly frequent shebeens especially in Empumalanga suburb where they drink even during the night.

There are allegations that police have not been enforcing regulations against the shebeens because some of them are run by some officers.

Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro who was in Hwange to meet stakeholders on Thursday implored police to raid the shebeens and arrest those flouting regulations.

“We have been told there are many shebeens here. I want to implore police to raid these shebeens and arrest whoever is running them or is going there. We have to do away with these super spreaders,” said Dr Mangwiro.

He was directing his statement to members of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) who attended the stakeholders meeting at Hwange Colliery Hospital.

The Deputy Minister encouraged citizens to abide by regulations and health protocols as well as to get vaccinated so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

A news crew left Hwange town around 7pm in the evening after the Thursday meeting and observed that residents in Number 1 suburb were loitering on the streets.

Some were in groups while others were either in pairs or individually showing deliberate disregard of curfew regulations.

Hwange Central legislator Mr Daniel Molokele who attended the meeting said residents have complained about immunity of the shebeens.

“I don’t have proof but we have heard that shebeen kings and queens of Hwange is the police. This is what is circulating among residents. I am not accusing you but we are saying, if you don’t own these shebeens, raid and arrest those people so they stop operating and spreading the virus,” said Mr Molokele also referring to JOC members.

No comment could be obtained from police as Matabeleland North spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda promised to respond to an inquiry, which he had not done by the time of going to print.

