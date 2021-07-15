LATEST: Premier African Minerals makes drilling headway at Matabeleland South lithium project

15 Jul, 2021 - 10:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Premier African Minerals makes drilling headway at Matabeleland South lithium project Lithium

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter 
REGIONAL mining group, Premier African Minerals has started drilling at its Zulu Lithium project in Matabeleland South province.

Last month, the multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company, announced a placement of £1 million for the ongoing Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) at Zulu.

In a statement yesterday, Premier said drilling was underway at Zulu with the second drilling rig expected on site over the weekend.

It said laboratory equipment is expected on site next week.

Premier chief executive officer, Mr George Roach commented: “I am deeply encouraged that despite the Covid-19 related lockdowns and travel restrictions in the Sadc region, we are making progress in the drilling programme that is central to Zulu’s DFS.

“With the essential elements of Geodrill’s camp now established, I look forward to the ongoing expansion of Zulu’s camp as we progress into the various other facets of the DFS study”.

The Zulu lithium mine is one of the 25 projects the Government – through general notice 328 of 2021, has granted Exclusive Prospecting Orders for a period of three years up to 2024.

@okazunga

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting