LATEST: President leaves for UN

President Mnangagwa is seen off at Robert Gabriel international airport by his two Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as He departs for New York to attend the UN summit. Also present was Chief Secretary to the President and cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and Minister of Defence & War Veterans Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri - Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Mabasa Sasa Sunday Mail Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa last night left for the 73rd Ordinary Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he will join other world leaders in discussing how best to create equitable and peaceful societies.

The 73rd General Assembly Ordinary Session will mark President Mnangagwa’s maiden address to the world’s largest inter-state organisation, following his victory in the July 30 Presidential election.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by senior Government officials.

Vice President Mohadi is the Acting President.

Zimbabwe’s Head of State and Government has made engagement and re-engagement with the international community one of the pillars of his transformation agenda that seeks to make Zimbabwe a middle-income society by 2030.

President Mnangagwa is expected to hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders, as well as have engagements with business interest groups as part of an investment drive that has secured commitments worth more than $20 billion in less than a year.

Further, the theme for this year’s General Assembly debate dovetails well with President Mnangagwa’s crusade to foster sustainable peace and economic equity at home.

World leaders’ discussions this year have been themed: “Making the United Nations relevant to all people: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

The 73rd Session of the General Assembly started on September 18, 2018, while the Grand Debate proper — led by Heads of State and Government and/or their representatives — opens on September 25.

Prior to the Grand Debate, there will be a high-level plenary on global peace to mark the centenary of the birth of South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela (The Nelson Mandela Peace Summit).

On September 26, leaders will discuss the global fight against tuberculosis, as a follow up to discussions in February this year.

The following day will focus largely on the review of progress made in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

This will be the third time that the UN General Assembly has set aside a day for discussion of this emerging global health concern.