LATEST: President Mnangagwa at MSU for graduation – 6594 graduating today

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The Chancellor of the Midlands State University (MSU) President Mnangagwa has arrived to officiate at the 22nd MSU graduation ceremony.

The graduation ceremony is being held at MSU’s main campus in Gweru.

A record 6594 students are graduating with 200 expected to be capped by President Mnangagwa.

Only a handful graduates comprising those who graduated with distinctions and merit awards are attending the physical event while the rest will follow proceedings virtually in line with the Covid-19 regulations.

President Mnagagwa will also commission the institution’s three major projects.

The projects include the MSU National Language institute, MSU Pharmaceutical and food processing plant as well as the MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic centre.

Last year, President Mnangagwa commissioned MSU’s industrial park which focuses on textiles enterprise, chemicals production and the manufacture of face masks and hand sanitisers among other products.