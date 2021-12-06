LATEST: President Mnangagwa jets in for national varsity festival expo

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport ahead of the national film varsity festival expo to be held at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

He was welcomed by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Bulawayo Judith Ncube and State Security Minister Owen Ncube and service chiefs.

Zanu-PF supporters have also converged to welcome the President.

The expo kicks off on Monday and will end on Wednesday.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially launch the expo.

Seven universities from across the country are set to compete for the annual championship.

Universities participating in the three-day event are Nust, University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Lupane State University, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Great Zimbabwe University and Solusi University.

The Varsity Film Expo is an initiative of a Bulawayo-based company, Film and TV Resources led by renowned award-winning film director and cinematographer Kudzai Chikomo, along with businessman cum politician Kwanele Hlabangana.

The two partnered with Government through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and local universities to deliver the programme.

This initiative is an opportunity for university students to be involved in content creation.

It is also crucial to the development and growth of the film industry in Zimbabwe.

Running under the theme: “Vivid: Amplifying SDGs through Film and Digital Media”, the 2021 expo has attracted famous filmmakers such as Eddie Ndlovu (Wenera), Stephen Chigorimbo (Studio 263), Memory Kumbota and Raisedon Baya, as well as university students, academics, content creators, media industry practitioners and policymakers.

[email protected]