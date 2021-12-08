LATEST: President Mnangagwa lands in Vic Falls for ARIPO

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed at the Vic Falls International Airport ahead of the official opening of the 45th session of ARIPO Administrative Council and Council of Ministers tomorrow.

The President will be the guest of honour at the conference, which started on Monday in the resort city.

He arrived shortly after 10am aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane. He was welcomed by Minister of State for Mat North provincial Affairs Cde Richard Moyo, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndlovu, his Deputy Barbara Rwodzi and Permsec Munesushe Munodawafa.

President Mnangagwa is set to address Zanu PF supporters before proceeding to Palm River Lodge where he will officially open the facility.

