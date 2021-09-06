LATEST: President Mnangagwa to virtually attend UN General Assembly

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will this year not attend the United Nations General Assembly in person but will participate via video conferencing.

This is the second year running for President Mnangagwa to virtually attend the high-level annual event attended by member heads of States.

The UN General Assembly runs from September 21 to September 27 in New York, United States of America.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba said President Mnangagwa has opted not to attend the summit in person.

“In light of the continuing Covid-19 global threat and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President Dr E.D Mnangagwa has this year decided not to attend the United National General Assembly in person. Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address which is slotted for Thursday 23 September 2021 and any other high-level meetings occurring on the side-lines of the main debate,” said Mr Charamba.

He said organisers of the UN General Assembly have said the event is a hybrid one where some delegates can attend it physically while others virtually.

“Key issues and decisions are set to be discussed and decided on in the course of the General Assembly. Due to the global Covid-19 pandemic, organisers have recommended a hybrid Assembly where member States have an option to either attend physically through country delegates or virtually through online platforms,” he said.

@nqotshili