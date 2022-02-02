LATEST: Producer Neshville clinches ambassadorial role

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) 2021 Outstanding Producer Neshville has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Street Culture Driving School.

The beat-maker who is growing in the music industry is one of the most sought-after in the Matabeleland region as he has worked with almost every talented musician around the region.

Commenting on the brand ambassadorial role, Neshville said: “This is quite a great achievement for me as this is my first time to become a brand ambassador for a company. I’m happy that I’m now a face of a bran meaning that my brand is recognisable and workable with.

“I hope that I’ll be able to play my right part and also be able to raise the arts flag high in the city.”

Street Culture Driving School founder Tafadzwa Mariba aka Street King said the decision to appoint Neshville as their brand ambassador was aimed at encouraging people, especially youngsters to get their licences. – @mthabisi_mthire