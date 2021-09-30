LATEST: Prospect increases stake in Arcadia

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

AUSTRALIA-LISTED mining group, Prospect Resources, has increased its stake to 87 percent in Arcadia, a local lithium operation situated in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East province.

Prior to the latest development, Prospect controlled 70 percent shareholding in the Arcadia Lithium project.

In its annual report for the year ended June 2021, Prospect said: “Following receipt of requisite approvals (including Prospect shareholder approval on 25 June 2021, Prospect completed a value accretive transaction with Farvic Consolidated Mines Pvt Ltd (Farvic), which increased its stake in the Arcadia Project to 87 percent from 70 percent.”

Under the transaction agreement, Farvic agreed to transfer the shares it holds in Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd (holder of the Arcadia Project) to Prospect Minerals Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

