LATEST: Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees unveiled

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) announced nominees for this year’s awards set to be held at a venue yet to be unveiled.

In their second edition, the annual awards that were introduced last year seek to honour artistes and personalities from Old Pumula, Pumula South, North and East suburbs. This year’s edition is set to be held next month.

Awards director Happy Mpofu applauded the massive response they got for submissions and underscored that the awards this year will be “bigger and better”.

“This year, we received a lot of submissions compared to last year since the call for entries didn’t reach as many people as we’d have liked. But this year, we managed to reach everyone and increased the categories as well,” said Mpofu.

Under the theme “Celebrating the young talent and increasing participation in the creative industry” the awards will spearhead Pumula’s love for art and philanthropy.

Mpofu said the awards aim to recognise and motivate young people to keep contributing to the moral fabric of the community.

“Praca is a youth-led initiative that aims to motivate young people in the community to keep on doing the good work that they do in different spheres. It also seeks to appreciate, embrace and promote the different talents that young people have.

“Furthermore, these awards are a stepping stone of encouragement to other youngsters who’re yet to discover their purpose and talent,” said Mpofu adding that the awards are a way of building a reputable name for young people in Pumula.

With the awards still at its infancy stage, the director implored well-wishers to lend a hand so as to make the awards a success.

Below is the list of 2021 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:

Music Awards

Outstanding newcomer in all genres

Eline Blizzy (Umusa Wakho)

Young Nasty (Khathaza)

Loetra (Bambelela)

Mjava (Missing You)

Tojey Blox (Run It)

Best Male Artist

Msheli Wentombie

Aok Prontoe

Onesimo Ngcotsha

Poly Da Nqoe

Nomore Allah

Best Female Artist

Mandie Mae

Sammy C

Acquilla K

Eline Blizzy

Nolwazi

Best Music Producer/Studio

90 Street (Nyama Yembongolo)

Leemzy (Utshwala)

Thereal Hface (Get Da Guala)

Tck (Some Changes)

Poly Da Nqoe (Life After Lockdown)

Music Video Of The Year

Acquilla K (Forget You)

Mandie Mae (What Did I Say)

Tojey Blox (Run It)

Mandy E S B (Ubuhlungu)

Stewie The Savage (Umthombo Wothando)

Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)

Song Of The Year

Mandie Mae (What Did I Say)

Msheli Wentombie (Ngaphansi Komhlabathi)

Sammy C (Ngifuna Wena)

Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)

Nomore Allah (Uyingqongqo)

Poly Da Nqoe (Mbombela)

Aok Prontoe (Utshwala)

Best Maskandi Artist

Msheli Wentombie (Ngaphansi Komhlabathi)

Mjikelwa (Mtase)

Best Gospel Artist

Eline Blizzy (Umusa Wakho)

Kriss Prizzy (Before The Lord)

Onesimo Ngcotsha (Qina Qhawe)

Best Rnb/Soul Artist

Leslie Zulu (Would You Believe)

Talecy (Chikuru Kufema)

Pj Vibes (Angikho Grend)

Best Amapiano/House/Kwaito Artist

Mjava (Missing You)

Ammy C (Ngifuna Wena)

Willowayne (Ngiyaku Khumbula)

Young Nasty (Khathaza)

Brnx Manace (Vus Abalele)

Eline Blizzy (Musa Wakhe)

Poly Da Nqoe (Ko Bulawayo)

D Craze (Into Zakhona)

Best Hip Hop Artist

Aok Prontoe (Utshwala)

Mjikelwa (Mtase)

Thereal Hface (Get Da Guala)

Frillex (Asbambeki)

Flam B (Kasi Lami)

Best Dancehall Artist

Fire Tea (Mundiregere)

Mandie Mae (Add Em Burden)

Best Afro Pop Artist

Nolwazi (Bambelela)

Browny (Mntwan Omuhle)

Nomore Allah (Uyingqongqo)

Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)

Neezy Ii (Pinjolo Wahala)

Poly Da Nqoe (Mbombela)

Best Album Of The Year

Mandie Mae – What Did I Say

Thereal Hface – From The Gutters

Poly Da Nqoe – Life After Lockdown

Teekay G – Uthando

Msheli Wentombi – Ungabe Unjani

Onesimo Ngcotsha – Ngiyabonga

Dance Awards

Outstanding dancer individual (Male)

Saint

Troy Lamlani Ndlovu

Gama Thwala

Outstanding dancer individual (Female)

Lorrine Laura The Dancer

Metty Intombie Emfishane

Blessing Stoxie

Outstanding Group In All Genres

Pumula Junction

Top Pantsulas

Crazy Movers

Poetry Awards

Outstanding male poet

Onesimo Ngcotsha

Olee

Tapiwanaishe Pamacheche

Trust Gwasunda

Lincolin Moyo

Outstanding female poet

Sonkomose Linda Sithole

Andiswa Nyoni And Loraine Nyoni

Thabitha Williams

Outstanding Literary Work

Black On Black Leads To Blackness (By Trust Gwasunda)

Outstanding Literary Work Non-Fiction

The Spell Of My Pigment (By Thabitha Williams And Tapiwanaishe Pamacheche

Marginalized Souls (Lincolin Moyo)

Film Awards

Best upcoming actor/actress

Makhosi Nkomo

Admire Banda

Muzwandile Ncube

Anele Ncube

Princess Chapwanya

Prosper T Maregere

Best Actor

Ronald Stone (On Chillas)

Edwin Maseko (On Surviving Buhle)

Romelo Ngwenya (On Family Secrets)

Best Actress

Sharon Moyo (On Surviving Buhle)

Rujeko Chavhunduka (On Not My Child)

Nomagugu Gumede (On Family Secrets)

Best Short/Feature Film

Chillas

Family Secrets

Gone

Not My Child

Surviving Buhle

Best Production/Media House

Zizo Motion Pictures

Junzo Tv (Ronald Stone)

Optic Visuals

Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress

Sonkomose Linda Sithole

Ntandoyenkosi Sithole

Visual Artists Awards

Best Visuals Director Across All Genres

Praise Nkala

Dweezy

Best Photography

Zizo Motion Pictures

Best Cinematographer

Andile Ntuta

Praise Nkala

Comedy Awards

Best Male Comedian

Spikiri Mfana Kagogo

Ckhanyiso Dat Guy

Zakes Mdawini Tshuma

Best female comedian

Metty Ntombie Emfishane

Shezzy Wamahlanya

Modelling Awards

Best Male Model

Olee

Samuel Ndlovu

Best Female Model

Mercy R Sibanda

Aliso Pink

Lolo Blacks

Pretty Nolwazi Sibanda

Ashantia N Mpofu

Best Presenter

Melissa Laung (Sauma Hd Radio)

Community Awards

Outstanding Youth Led Community Organisation

Zizo Motion Pictures

Pumula Youth Leadership Forum

Young Stars

Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives

Outstanding Youth Project

Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives

Girls Empowering Club

Business Of The Year

Pumula Arts And Craft

Aterg Events

Sweet Looks

Individual Awards

Outstanding Youth In Community Engagements

Admire J Banda

Michelle Ngwenya

Zibusiso Tshuma

Entreprenuer Of The Year

Emma Nxumalo

Aterg Events

Terrance Mazayi

Jortham Jele

Community Leader Of The Year In All Wards

Admire J Banda

Prudence Ncube

Privilege Chapwanya

Talent Mpofu

Michele Ngwenya

Most Developed Business

Elevate Tyre Waste Management

Pumula Arts And Craft

Weet Looks

Daddy D Events

Best Handwork Awards

Pee Kay

Sihlobo Moyo

Pumula Arts And Craft

Wandile Mguni

Sports Category

Sportsman Of The Year

Sharon Moyo

Nelson Madida

Siyabonga Moyo

Welcome Phiri

Best Team Of The Year Across All Sports

Toronto FC

Isilwane Netball Team

Team Super Eleven