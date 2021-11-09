LATEST: Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees unveiled

The Chronicle
Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
ON Friday, the Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards (Praca) announced nominees for this year’s awards set to be held at a venue yet to be unveiled.
In their second edition, the annual awards that were introduced last year seek to honour artistes and personalities from Old Pumula, Pumula South, North and East suburbs. This year’s edition is set to be held next month.
Awards director Happy Mpofu applauded the massive response they got for submissions and underscored that the awards this year will be “bigger and better”.
“This year, we received a lot of submissions compared to last year since the call for entries didn’t reach as many people as we’d have liked. But this year, we managed to reach everyone and increased the categories as well,” said Mpofu.
Under the theme “Celebrating the young talent and increasing participation in the creative industry” the awards will spearhead Pumula’s love for art and philanthropy.
Mpofu said the awards aim to recognise and motivate young people to keep contributing to the moral fabric of the community.
“Praca is a youth-led initiative that aims to motivate young people in the community to keep on doing the good work that they do in different spheres. It also seeks to appreciate, embrace and promote the different talents that young people have.
“Furthermore, these awards are a stepping stone of encouragement to other youngsters who’re yet to discover their purpose and talent,” said Mpofu adding that the awards are a way of building a reputable name for young people in Pumula.
With the awards still at its infancy stage, the director implored well-wishers to lend a hand so as to make the awards a success.
Below is the list of 2021 Pumula Royal Arts and Community Awards nominees:
Music Awards
Outstanding newcomer in all genres
Eline Blizzy (Umusa Wakho)
Young Nasty (Khathaza)
Loetra (Bambelela)
Mjava (Missing You)
Tojey Blox (Run It)
Best Male Artist
Msheli Wentombie
Aok Prontoe
Onesimo Ngcotsha
Poly Da Nqoe
Nomore Allah
Best Female Artist
Mandie Mae
Sammy C
Acquilla K
Eline Blizzy
Nolwazi
Best Music Producer/Studio
90 Street (Nyama Yembongolo)
Leemzy (Utshwala)
Thereal Hface (Get Da Guala)
Tck (Some Changes)
Poly Da Nqoe (Life After Lockdown)
Music Video Of The Year
Acquilla K (Forget You)
Mandie Mae (What Did I Say)
Tojey Blox (Run It)
Mandy E S B (Ubuhlungu)
Stewie The Savage (Umthombo Wothando)
Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)
Song Of The Year
Mandie Mae (What Did I Say)
Msheli Wentombie (Ngaphansi Komhlabathi)
Sammy C (Ngifuna Wena)
Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)
Nomore Allah (Uyingqongqo)
Poly Da Nqoe (Mbombela)
Aok Prontoe (Utshwala)
Best Maskandi Artist
Msheli Wentombie (Ngaphansi Komhlabathi)
Mjikelwa (Mtase)
Best Gospel Artist
Eline Blizzy (Umusa Wakho)
Kriss Prizzy (Before The Lord)
Onesimo Ngcotsha (Qina Qhawe)
Best Rnb/Soul Artist
Leslie Zulu (Would You Believe)
Talecy (Chikuru Kufema)
Pj Vibes (Angikho Grend)
Best Amapiano/House/Kwaito Artist
Mjava (Missing You)
Ammy C (Ngifuna Wena)
Willowayne (Ngiyaku Khumbula)
Young Nasty (Khathaza)
Brnx Manace (Vus Abalele)
Eline Blizzy (Musa Wakhe)
Poly Da Nqoe (Ko Bulawayo)
D Craze (Into Zakhona)
Best Hip Hop Artist
Aok Prontoe (Utshwala)
Mjikelwa (Mtase)
Thereal Hface (Get Da Guala)
Frillex (Asbambeki)
Flam B (Kasi Lami)
Best Dancehall Artist
Fire Tea (Mundiregere)
Mandie Mae (Add Em Burden)
Best Afro Pop Artist
Nolwazi (Bambelela)
Browny (Mntwan Omuhle)
Nomore Allah (Uyingqongqo)
Teekay G (Ngangingafuni Befe)
Neezy Ii (Pinjolo Wahala)
Poly Da Nqoe (Mbombela)
Best Album Of The Year
Mandie Mae – What Did I Say
Thereal Hface – From The Gutters
Poly Da Nqoe – Life After Lockdown
Teekay G – Uthando
Msheli Wentombi – Ungabe Unjani
Onesimo Ngcotsha – Ngiyabonga
Dance Awards
Outstanding dancer individual (Male)
Saint
Troy Lamlani Ndlovu
Gama Thwala
Outstanding dancer individual (Female)
Lorrine Laura The Dancer
Metty Intombie Emfishane
Blessing Stoxie
Outstanding Group In All Genres
Pumula Junction
Top Pantsulas
Crazy Movers
Poetry Awards
Outstanding male poet
Onesimo Ngcotsha
Olee
Tapiwanaishe Pamacheche
Trust Gwasunda
Lincolin Moyo
Outstanding female poet
Sonkomose Linda Sithole
Andiswa Nyoni And Loraine Nyoni
Thabitha Williams
Outstanding Literary Work
Black On Black Leads To Blackness (By Trust Gwasunda)
Outstanding Literary Work Non-Fiction
The Spell Of My Pigment (By Thabitha Williams And Tapiwanaishe Pamacheche
Marginalized Souls (Lincolin Moyo)
Film Awards
Best upcoming actor/actress
Makhosi Nkomo
Admire Banda
Muzwandile Ncube
Anele Ncube
Princess Chapwanya
Prosper T Maregere
Best Actor
Ronald Stone (On Chillas)
Edwin Maseko (On Surviving Buhle)
Romelo Ngwenya (On Family Secrets)
Best Actress
Sharon Moyo (On Surviving Buhle)
Rujeko Chavhunduka (On Not My Child)
Nomagugu Gumede (On Family Secrets)
Best Short/Feature Film
Chillas
Family Secrets
Gone
Not My Child
Surviving Buhle
Best Production/Media House
Zizo Motion Pictures
Junzo Tv (Ronald Stone)
Optic Visuals
Outstanding Theatre Actor/Actress
Sonkomose Linda Sithole
Ntandoyenkosi Sithole
Visual Artists Awards
Best Visuals Director Across All Genres
Praise Nkala
Dweezy
Best Photography
Zizo Motion Pictures
Best Cinematographer
Andile Ntuta
Praise Nkala
Comedy Awards
Best Male Comedian
Spikiri Mfana Kagogo
Ckhanyiso Dat Guy
Zakes Mdawini Tshuma
Best female comedian
Metty Ntombie Emfishane
Shezzy Wamahlanya
Modelling Awards
Best Male Model
Olee
Samuel Ndlovu
Best Female Model
Mercy R Sibanda
Aliso Pink
Lolo Blacks
Pretty Nolwazi Sibanda
Ashantia N Mpofu
Best Presenter
Melissa Laung (Sauma Hd Radio)
Community Awards
Outstanding Youth Led Community Organisation
Zizo Motion Pictures
Pumula Youth Leadership Forum
Young Stars
Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives
Outstanding Youth Project
Youth Community Dialogue Initiatives
Girls Empowering Club
Business Of The Year
Pumula Arts And Craft
Aterg Events
Sweet Looks
Individual Awards
Outstanding Youth In Community Engagements
Admire J Banda
Michelle Ngwenya
Zibusiso Tshuma
Entreprenuer Of The Year
Emma Nxumalo
Aterg Events
Terrance Mazayi
Jortham Jele
Community Leader Of The Year In All Wards
Admire J Banda
Prudence Ncube
Privilege Chapwanya
Talent Mpofu
Michele Ngwenya
Most Developed Business
Elevate Tyre Waste Management
Pumula Arts And Craft
Weet Looks
Daddy D Events
Best Handwork Awards
Pee Kay
Sihlobo Moyo
Pumula Arts And Craft
Wandile Mguni
Sports Category
Sportsman Of The Year
Sharon Moyo
Nelson Madida
Siyabonga Moyo
Welcome Phiri
Best Team Of The Year Across All Sports
Toronto FC
Isilwane Netball Team
Team Super Eleven