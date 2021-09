LATEST: Rahman Kutsanzira in surprise Warriors squad call-up

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum midfielder cum defender Rahman Kutsanzira’s performance in his new role for Pure Platinum Play has earned him a place in the Warriors’ squad after he was named among the defenders in the 24-member squad to face Ghana in back-to-back World Cup qualifiers next month.

The former Highlanders captain and attacking midfielder has now played in all positions, except in goals, and now finds himself in interim coach Norman Mapeza’s squad alongside his FC Platinum teammate and midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe, whose continued snub by the national team had left many football fans dumbfounded.

Also making a return to the Warriors’ fold is the Tanzanian-based Azam FC duo Never Tigere and Bruce Kangwa.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle) Bruce Kangwa (Azam) Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth) Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United) Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum) Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United) Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants) Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United) Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) Never Tigere (Azam) Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United)

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai) Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows) Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).