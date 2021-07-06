LATEST: RBZ introduces $50 bank note

Business Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a new $50 banknote, which will start circulating tomorrow.

RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya made the announcement in a statement today.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the ZW$50 banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021, will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021,” said the Governor.

“The bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.”

More to follow…