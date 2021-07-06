Breaking News
LATEST: RBZ introduces $50 bank note

LATEST: RBZ introduces $50 bank note

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: RBZ introduces $50 bank note

06 Jul, 2021 - 14:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: RBZ introduces $50 bank note

The Chronicle

Business Reporter 

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has issued a new $50 banknote, which will start circulating tomorrow.

RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya made the announcement in a statement today.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the ZW$50 banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021, will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021,” said the Governor.

“The bank shall release ZW$360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021.”

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting