LATEST: Ronald Stone readies debut album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Correspondent

BARELY a week after releasing a single with Black Orient, Ronald Stone is busy working on his debut album.

The album to be released in mid-December will be titled “Into the Heart of Stone.”

“My offering will be a window to my very soul. It’ll tackle matters of the heart and everything surrounding that subject matter,” commented Ronald Stone.

According to Ronald Stone, the album will have a few collaborations but the majority of songs will be solely his as he wants to “make it as personal as possible”.

Forever in the peripheries, Ronald Stone believes that this album will announce him to the world.

The Afro Soul album is being produced by Neshville and Black Orient. – @eMKlass_49