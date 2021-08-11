LATEST: Rugby to host virtual inaugural media awards ceremony

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RUGBY Africa will host its inaugural edition of the Media and Photography Awards online on September 7.

The awards ceremony is meant to honour outstanding media persons who have helped in the growth of the game in the continent.

“As part of Rugby Africa’s work to grow the culture of our sport across the continent, the criteria for media and photography will be cognizant of submissions that value the promotion and progression of the game as we love it, throughout the continent. Over the years, many moments have shaped the face of Rugby on the continent, and we would like to hear from the women and men, who have been there to capture them,” says Rugby Africa.

The media awards will see two exceptional creatives recognised for their contributions in the promotion and progression of the game and will stand a chance to walk away with US$1 500 each.

Entries for the awards closed on July 31 having opened on May 17.

This year, the jury panel, assembled by APO Group who have been the Main official sponsor of Rugby Africa since 2017, is chaired by World Rugby chairman, Bill Beaumont, and brings together luminaries from the world of business and sport.

South African 2019 Rugby World Cup winner Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira is part of the jury.

Zimbabwe sevens rugby team manager Keegan Cooke has also been chosen as one of the adjudicators for the awards.

[email protected]