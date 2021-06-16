LATEST: Sifundo Chief Moyo, Zim candidate for PAPU SG post

Business Reporter

THE resort city of Victoria Falls is set to host the 10th Ordinary Session of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) starting next week Monday (21 June 2021) with distinguished postal industry leader, Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo, as the country’s candidate for the prestigious secretary general position.

On Tuesday the Government met ambassadors from the African continent to brief them on the state of Zimbabwe’s preparedness to host the high-level regional conference.

The convention will be preceded by the 39th ordinary session of the Administrative Council of the PAPU that runs from June 21 to 23.

“Zimbabwe took the opportunity of yesterday’s meeting held in Harare to drum up support for the country’s candidate for the position of PAPU secretary general, Mr Sifundo Chief Moyo, who has already been unanimously endorsed by SADC,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said in an update Wednesday.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana, also posted on his twitter: “SADC’s candidate for the PAPU Sec Gen post is Zim’s Sifundo Chief Moyo who is also our current Post Master General. He is contesting against candidates from Mali & Egypt.”

Mr Moyo has been at the helm and leadership of Zimpost since October 2016. At Zimpost he had been in executive leadership for 13 years as general manager responsible for different portfolios.

Mr Moyo had a four-year stint as the head, postal and courier services division (2003 – 2007) for the regulatory authority, POTRAZ.

In his campaign manifesto seen by Business Chronicle, he states that given an opportunity, his vision is to lead PAPU with priority towards shaping and transforming the organisation to become a champion for the repositioning, renewal and re-inventing of the massive postal institutions to efficiently connect the African citizens to the local, regional and global markets, seamlessly.

“PAPU will support its members to transform and adopt technologies that enhance fulfilment of trade facilitation, e-commerce, financial inclusion, e-government services and much more.

“I will guide PAPU in supporting key areas like Africa’s trade corridors, MSMEs growth and International Financial Remittances,” reads part of the manifesto.

“The Union will re-orient its programmes to anchor and support the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the fulfilment of United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “I will ensure that PAPU is fine-tuned to be forward-looking on innovation, responsive to member States’ needs, operate in an accountable and transparent manner and promote the rich African cultural, religious and linguistic diversity of its employees and members.”