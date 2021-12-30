LATEST: Simela Dube dies

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) director of engineering services Mr Simela Dube has died.

He was 56.

In a statement, Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni confirmed Eng Dube’s death.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public, residents of Bulawayo, stakeholders and fellow local authorities of the untimely death of our director of engineering services Engineer Simela Dube on the morning of Thursday, 30 December 2021,” he said.

“The City of Bulawayo joins the Dube family and the entire Bulawayo community in mourning the sad loss of Eng Dube.”

Clr Mguni said further details will be announced in due course.