LATEST: Sisterhood to fight against sexual harassment in newsrooms

Young female journalists pose for a picture during the 2021 womentoship programme hosted by the Friedrich Nauman Foundation at a local hotel in Bulawayo yesterday.

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

FEMALE journalists have been challenged to arm themselves with the spirit of sisterhood in the fight against work related sexual harassment.

A majority of victims suffer in silence because proof is hard to come by and statistics are scarce.

Some female journalists have fallen prey to their bosses who use their positions to victimise them.

This emerged during a three-day mentorship exercise hosted by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) led by renowned and successful female journalists and editors.

The programme that ended at a local hotel in Bulawayo yesterday ran under the theme, “Women for the future,” sought to empower young female journalists in the fight against sexual harassment.

Delegates noted with concern that fighting against sexual harassment would remain just an idea for as long as females do not support each other.

“Issues to do with sexual harassment are not properly dealt with. For Example, if an editor harasses an intern, the company may weigh who has more value and may side with the editor. It is often hard to prove cases of sexual harassment, hence the need for us as female journalists to join hands in this fight,” said Faith Zaba, the Zimbabwe Independent editor who was one of the facilitators.

She noted that senior female journalists are often reluctant in playing the role of welcoming young journalists on board thereby leaving a niche for male perpetrators.

“It all starts from how we welcome young journalists who are still new in the industry. Senior female journalists should open up so that new comers are free to consult you whenever they feel sexually harassed. Also counselling and warning them about the things they are bound to encounter would make them more aware and able to stand-up for themselves when the need comes,” she said.

Victoria Ruzvidzo, editor of the Sunday Mail noted that most companies have sexual harassment policies only on paper but are never utilised and expressed need for that to be addressed.

Delegates also noted that scenarios have happened where a report of sexual harassment is made, instead of taking action against the perpetrator most companies tend to weigh the value of the perpetrator and the victim. Thus, leaving the perpetrator scot free to continue to victimising other journalists.

FNF programme manager Mrs Fungisai Sithole said the project was born out of realisation that there were gender disparities in influential positions within the media sector.

She urged senior female journalists to welcome young journalists with open hearts.

“I urge senior journalists to mentor young journalists who are still new in the industry. Put them under your wings and open your hearts for them so that they don’t seek that from male counterparts who might use that as armament to sexually abuse them. Hundreds of young journalists will benefit from this mentorship programme which has taken courses in Bulawayo and Harare and is set to take place in Gweru as well,” she said.

facilitators in the mentorship to young female journalists during the workshop included Annie Mpalume a veteran photojournalist, Martha Mamombe a senior news podcaster at ZiFM Radio and Bridget Mananavire from News Hawk. – @SeehYvonne