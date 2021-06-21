LATEST: Take Covid -19 vaccination seriously – VP Chiwenga

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE 8th Edition of the Africa Public Service Day opened in Victoria Falls with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga challenging African Governments to take vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic seriously.

VP Chiwenga who is also Health and Child Care Minister delivered his keynote speech virtually from Harare, with a handful of delegates gathered at the venue in Victoria Falls.

Other delegates from across the continent followed events virtually as attendance was reduced in adherence to the country and World Health Organisation Covid-19 regulations.

VP Chiwenga said the conference is historic in that it is the first time it is being convened virtually as a consequence of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the objective of Public Service Day is “to celebrate the contribution of the public service in spearheading national and continental development, in line with the aspirations of our forefathers and fulfilment of Vision 2063.”

More to follow