LATEST: Talent Chawapiwa joins Sekhukhune United

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, senior Sports Reporter

FORMER FC Platinum and AmaZulu of South Africa winger Talent Chawapiwa has penned a two-year deal with DStv Premiership debutants Sekhukhune United.

Chawapiwa, who also had stints with Baroka before joining AmaZulu, was reportedly unhappy with lack of game time at Usuthu, according to his agent Michel Ngobeni.

“Babina Noko is delighted to announce the signing of middle-fielder Talent Chawapiwa from AmaZulu FC,” read a statement by Sekhukhune.

KickOff reports that the 29-year-old Zimbabwean international featured just 20 times under coach Benni McCarthy at AmaZulu last season and is hoping this new chapter will bring him more joy.

“Two (seasons). He’s happy there. There was nothing wrong with Usuthu, but you see the thing is Chawapiwa is a national team player. He didn’t get enough game time. So, definitely he was happy at AmaZulu, but at the end of the day, as a soccer player, you can’t be happy without playing because the player’s value is on playing.

“We kept on receiving phone calls from the national team, so we came up with a mutual agreement with AmaZulu that he can move on and find game time (elsewhere). So, they were happy for him, he was happy to leave. And Sekhukhune were happy also to have him. It’s exciting,” Ngobeni told KickOff.

At Sekhukhune United, Chawapiwa will link up with his countrymen goalkeeper and captain Tapuwa Kapini, defender McClive Phiri and another ex-FC Platinum player Walter Musona.

Goalkeeper Washington Arubi and striker Evans Rusike are other Zimbabwean players reportedly attracting the interest of the Premiership debutants.