LATEST: Thamsanqa Mpala elected new Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers president

12 Aug, 2021 - 16:08 0 Views
LATEST: Thamsanqa Mpala elected new Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers president Eng Thamsanqa Mpala

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers (ZIE) has elected Eng Thamsanqa Mpala as its new president, taking over from Eng Goddie Mhonde.

His term of office began on 30 July 2021 and will run for the next two years.

“This appointment is testimony of Eng Mpala’s dedication, energy and passion in the engineering industry and his selfless service to the Institution,” said ZIE chief executive officer, Dr Sanzan Diarra, who announced the new appointment.

“We have every belief that he will excel and elevate the engineering sector to even greater heights.”

A Fellow of the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers, Eng Mpala holds an MBA from the University of Steinbeis in Germany (2019), and graduated with an MSc in Water Resources Engineering from the University of Zimbabwe in 2002.

He has a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire (1998) in the United Kingdom and is currently the managing partner of Hydro Utilities Consulting Engineers, a private engineering design consultancy firm based in Harare.

Eng Mpala has 22 years’ experience in the civil and water engineering infrastructure sector and is also a member of the Institute of Directors Zimbabwe.

 

