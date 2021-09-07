LATEST: Three arrested for robbing Nkulumane residents

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested three suspects for robbing residents of Nkulumane suburb of cash, laptops and cellphones.

In their twitter page police said Sunboy Moyo (27), Mxolisi Ncube (24) and John Mhlanga (28) committed the offences on August 22 and September 1.

“On 3 September police in Bulawayo arrested Sunboy Moyo (27), Mxolisi Ncube (24) and John Mhlanga (28) for 2 robbery cases which occurred in Nkulumane Suburb. The suspects robbed the complainants of their cash, laptop and cellphones in two different incidents which occurred along footpaths on 22 August and 1 September.

“In another incident which occurred on 4 September police officers manning a roadblock along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road arrested Bigboy Munyanyi (36) for unlawful possession of 3kgs of dagga,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu