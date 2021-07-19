LATEST: Three men arrested for stealing kitchen utensils

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
BAGS full of kitchen utensils got three men arrested, leading to the recovery of household goods worth over US$10 000 and subsequently solving 17 housebreaking cases in Masvingo.

Kokerai Jiri (37) and Stephen Mupereki (30) and Luckmore Chingova (30) were arrested by police in Masvingo on Saturday.

“Police in Masvingo recovered household goods worth US$10 381 and arrested Kokerai Jiri (37), Stephen Mupereki (30) and Luckmore Chingova (30), in connection with a spate of unlawful entry and theft cases in and around Masvingo.

“The suspects were intercepted in Victoria Range with bags containing various stolen kitchen utensils. The arrest has so far cleared 17 cases of unlawful entry and theft,” tweeted the police. – @bonganinkunzi

