LATEST: Tobacco sales rake in US$436 million

22 Jun, 2021 - 14:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

TOBACCO sales continue to boost foreign currency earnings for the economy with the country earning more than US$436 million from 159 million kilogrammes sold since the beginning of the selling season in April this year.

The golden leaf is one of the major foreign currency earners that has over the years supported the country with liquidity.                                                                                                                                            

According to the latest report from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), a total of 159 million kilogrammes of tobacco have so far gone under the hammer, raking in US$436,2 million.

During the same period last year, 132,7 million kgs of the golden leaf were sold generating US$319,1 million.

