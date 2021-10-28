LATEST: Two families robbed of US$8 000, R50 000 and Ford Ranger in one night

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO family lost US$8 000, a Ford Ranger vehicle and other valuables after they were attacked by four unidentified robbers at their home.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on October 25 in Pumula South Suburb.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a robbery case which occurred in Pumula South. Four unidentified suspects attacked the complainants at their home and took US$8 000 cash, Ford Ranger vehicle, a microwave, 40-inch plasma tv and six cellphones. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station,”.

Meanwhile, a villager from Ntabazinduna area lost R50 000 and $15 000 among other valuables after three suspects attacked him at his home.

Police confirmed the incident which also occurred on October 25.

“Police in Mbembesi are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 25 October at Imbesu, Ntabazinduna area, Mbembesi. Three suspects pounced at the complainant’s house and stole R50 000 and $15000 as well as six cellphones, a hard drive and car keys. The car keys and five mobile phones were recovered near Killarney Suburb,” said the police.

