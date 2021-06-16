Breaking News
Robbery gone bad leaves 2 guards shot and injured

LATEST: VAYA, Zupco announce strategic partnership

16 Jun, 2021 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: VAYA, Zupco announce strategic partnership

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

CASSAVA Smartech’s subsidiary, VAYA Mobility and the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) have unveiled ‘Vaya neZupco’, a partnership that will give the travelling public the convenience to book seats on long-distance buses ahead of travel and get travel insurance cover.

The strategic partnership was announced today during a launch event in Harare, which was attended by senior executives from Zupco, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, VAYA Technologies and Cassava Smartech, among other stakeholders.

Coming at a time when innovative mobility services are offering more choices and greater travel options to millions of travellers around the world, the partnership is set to transform the country’s public transport sector and bring convenience to thousands of travellers.

Mr Givemore Jojo, the chief executive officer of VAYA Technologies, which manages the platform-based Vaya Mobility business, said the Covid-19 pandemic had underlined the importance of bringing convenience and improved safety to the public transport industry.

The sector plays a crucial role in connecting people in business and commerce, and in transporting goods and services and driving sustainable development.

… more to follow

 

