LATEST: We rise and fall together as a team, Bosso supremo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders’ supremo Johnfat Sibanda says he does not believe in praising individuals for successes or failures, but it must be a team effort in good and in bad times.

Sibanda said the culture of singling out individuals has a danger of creating untouchables or demi gods within an institution.

He said it also creates an inferiority complex in other members of the executive committee or secretariat who might feel their presence and contributions to the club are not being recognised.

“We are introducing a new culture at Highlanders, a new ideology that recognises everyone within the structure. I don’t believe in separation of achievements or even failures. Everyone must be accorded the same comments and that way we will all pull and move at the same pace, hence my belief that we rise and fall as a team. Highlanders’ success story, especially during my tenure, will not and should not be attributed to Johnfat Sibanda as chairman, but to the whole system, so are its failures if ever we will have any such situations,” said Sibanda.