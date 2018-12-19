LATEST: Woman cries in court after $1 300 spousal maintenance claim is dismissed

The Chronicle

Lisa Mangena, Court Reporter

A COURT came to a standstill on Wednesday after a woman burst into tears when the magistrate dismissed her $1 300 claim for spousal maintenance and child upkeep against her estranged husband who is a lecturer at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

Mrs Faith Mtisi had claimed $1 304 for spousal maintenance and child upkeep for the couple’s three children from her estranged husband Mr Samson Mtisi.

“I need money because my husband makes life difficult for me and the children. We separated and l have to take care of myself as well as the children. He does give me money to buy groceries but he is never consistent and he only gives me money after l have begged for it,” she said.

More to follow…

