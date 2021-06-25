LATEST: Woman stabs “cheating” boyfriend

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 26-year-old Victoria Falls woman ran amok and stabbed her boyfriend accusing him of being a cheat.

Nqobile Sibanda of 5645 Mkhosana suburb and Mr Mayibongwe Muregi (33) had a misunderstanding after the woman accused her boyfriend of cheating.

She then stabbed her boyfriend on the left eye, nose, right thigh and back with a kitchen knife.

Sibanda pleaded guilty to physical abuse when she appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Linda Dzvene.

She was sentenced to 24 months in prison before the magistrate suspended 10 months on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining 14 months were suspended on condition that she completes 490 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Police Station.

It was the state’s case that that Sibanda visited Mr Muregi at his place of residence in the same suburb to try and resolve a dispute.

The court heard that a misunderstanding arose before Sibanda armed herself with a knife.

She started stabbing a helpless Mr Muregi who unsuccessfully tried to disarm her.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing Mr Muregi screaming for help and had to break the door to gain entry into the room where the couple was fighting.

The neighbours found Mr Muregi bleeding and rushed him to hospital.

A report was made to the police leading to Sibanda’s arrest.

Ms Audrey Mukanganya prosecuted for the state.

[email protected]