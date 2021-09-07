LATEST: World Vision, partners launch US$3,2 million disaster mitigation fund

A man looks at a washed away bridge along Umvumvu River following Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

WORLD Vision Zimbabwe, working with various partners, have launched a US$3,2 million fund to assist five districts in the country in dealing with disaster preparedness.

The funding has been sourced from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid operations and aims to improve early response and access to inclusive education in protective environments for over 200 000 children, women, and men.

This was revealed by World Vision in Zimbabwe in a media statement yesterday.

“The two-year project, which began its operations on the 1st of June 2021 is being implemented in five districts namely Chipinge, Chimanimani, Buhera, Tsholotsho and Nkayi,” reads the statement.

“These districts are disproportionately affected by a combination of disasters, including droughts, floods, cyclones, and hailstorms that affect access to education services and erode disaster preparedness capacities.”

The project named, “Strengthening Community-Led Actions on Education and Disaster Preparedness (SCALE-DP Project)”, will see World Vision working with Welthungerlhife, Christian Blind Mission and various Government departments on disaster mitigation.

SCALE-DP Programme manager, Dr Tapiwa Muzerengi, said the interventions will use existing community structures to ensure the sustainability and participation of vulnerable groups.

“Among others, the programme will enhance disaster preparedness of 250 schools in five districts of operations. This programme is unique because it is inclusive, for example it will incorporate disaster preparedness and response for people with disabilities,” he said.

“This will include the procurement of assistive devices for children with varying disabilities.”

Dr Muzerengi said the project will fund braille material for the visually impaired, retro-fitting such as building ramps to ensure that those with physical impairments can access classrooms for learning. The programme would also facilitate the refurbishment of school’s infrastructure to withstand harsh weather conditions.

“The programme will also enable the stock piling of non-food items, revitalizing community disaster preparedness committees as well as enhancing functional early warning systems so that communities can adequately respond in case of an emergency,” he said.

Dr Muzerengi said when disasters and pandemics strike, they negatively affect the livelihoods of vulnerable groups, especially children and people with disabilities.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a series of climate-induced tropical storms and recurring droughts recently, which have affected communities across the country.

“The situation has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, making it difficult for people to respond to such crises,” said World Vision.

“Disruptions that happen after disasters and pandemics have long-term effects on learners’ academic and socio-emotional development.”

