LATEST: Zifa disbands Warriors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA has, with immediate effect, disbanded the Warriors’ structures from the technical bench to the players in what the association says is in sync with its national teams’ policy.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the association’s chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, the establishment of the new national team set up was to be informed by the association’s national teams policy, code of conduct and philosophy with all future call ups based on commitment, technical and tactical aptitude, patriotism and above all discipline.

“Players and technical personnel with a questionable commitment to national duty shall not be considered for any selection in the future,” reads the statement.

More to follow…….