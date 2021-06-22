LATEST: Zim records 13 more Covid-19 deaths

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country recorded 13 more Covid-19 related deaths and 416 more new cases in the last 24-hours with hotspots suburbs in Bulawayo recording all the 27 cases in the city.

Mhondoro in Mashonaland West, Masvingo, Chiredzi and Bindura in Mashonaland Central were also classified as Covid-19 hotspots.

Kwekwe, Kariba, Chinhoyi and Karoi have already been put under localised lockdown.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 42 195 with 1 685 deaths. The national recovery rate has declined to 88 percent as active cases go up to 3 310.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 1 140 852 having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 936 people received the first dose yesterday while 1 183 people got the second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 302 yesterday from 260.

Of the 416 new cases, 415 are local transmissions while one case is a returnee from South Africa.

As of June 20, 2021 at 3PM, there were 174 people who were hospitalised of which five were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 86 had mild to moderate symptoms. Thirty-six patients had severe symptoms while 47 were asymptomatic.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of 98 new cases followed by Masvingo with 75 new cases. Midlands had 67 cases while Manicaland had 48 new cases. Mashonaland Central recorded 22 cases while Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South had 13 and six cases respectively.

“As of June 21, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 42 195 confirmed cases, 37 200 recoveries and 1 685 deaths,” reads the statement.