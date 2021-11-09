LATEST: Zim withdraw from World Squash Championships

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FUNDING constraints have forced the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe (SRAZ) to withdraw from the men’s World Squash Championships set for December in Malaysia.

SRAZ notified the international federation that it will not be fielding a team for the championships that run from December 13-19.

Lucky Mlilo, SRAZ president, said: “We had to do the honourable and notify the world federation that we are unable to participate after failing to raise registration funds required. It’s disappointing that we can’t send representatives, but at the same time we’re grateful to those who had responded positively when we asked for help.”

SRAZ had a total budget of US$25 000 to cover registration, accommodation, meals, airfares, kits and incidentals for the team. They failed to meet last Wednesday’s affiliation deadline to pay US$6 300.

Zimbabwe’s withdrawal leaves Egypt and Nigeria as Africa’s only representatives at the tournament that will feature 30 countries.

Zimbabwe had been hoping to make a return to the elite competition for the first time since 1983. – @ZililoR