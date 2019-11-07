LATEST: Zimbabwe, Mozambique in fuel talks

07 Nov, 2019 - 14:11 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Zimbabwe, Mozambique in fuel talks President Mnangagwa emerges from a meeting with Mozambican special envoy Carlos Mesquita. Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa met with a special envoy from Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi to discuss increasing volumes of fuel pumped through the pipeline from Beira to Msasa in Harare.

Speaking soon after meeting with President Mnangagwa today, Carlos Mesquita , who is also Mozambique’s Minister of Transport and Communication, said he had been sent by President Nyusi to follow up on how the two countries could increase the volume of fuel to Zimbabwe from 1,6 million cubic metres per year to two million cubic metres per year.

“I was instructed by President Nyusi to come over and discuss further with the Government of Zimbabwe on the way forward. I held a meeting with President Mnangagwa to discuss issues related to the transportation of liquid fuel for Zimbabwe through the pipeline from Beira to Feruka and also to Msasa in Harare,” he said.

The two the heads of State met in Russia two weeks ago and addressed the matter. They held further discussions when they attended last week’s inauguration of Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

“The issue of the pipeline is a lifeline for Zimbabwe and therefore both heads of State are really interested to ensure that the logistics of transportation of fuel to Zimbabwe goes smoothly. So far there are no big issues to deal with, but definitely we have to think about the future,” explained Minister Mesquita.

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting