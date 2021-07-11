LATEST: Zimbabwe records 42 more Covid-19 deaths

11 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Zimbabwe records 42 more Covid-19 deaths

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded 42 Covid-19 deaths and Mashonaland West contributed almost half of the tally.

Mashonaland West has 19 deaths, Harare has eight, while Bulawayo and Mashonaland East have four, Matabeleland North and Midlands have three each and in Mashonaland Central one person died.

Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 2 126

There are 1 787 new cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday, with Mashonaland West also topping with 584, followed by Harare which has 326, Bulawayo 160, Mashonaland East 191, Mashonaland Central 141, Manicaland 110, Matabeleland North 91, Masvingo 66, Midlands 60 and Matabeleland South 58.

The Government is on a vaccination drive to achieve herd immunity and to date, 886 619 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting