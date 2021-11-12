LATEST: ZRP Magwegwe detained at Nkulumane

Syton Hungundu, Sports Correspondent

ZRP Magwegwe paid dearly for complacency in their clash against whipping boys ZRP Nkulumane who held them to a nil all draw as the ZRP Bulawayo province football league reached halfway mark with three teams tied on 36 points.

Magwegwe were their own enemies as they probably thought the match was a mere formality only to find themselves sweating and puffing and eventually handing a struggling Nkulumane their fourth point of the campaign from 16 matches. Prior to the Wednesday clash Nkulumane had registered a single win in 15 games.

Traffic, CID and Hillside are leading the peck with Traffic on top of the standings by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Traffic, who beat Bulawayo Central 1-0 through a Ngonidzashe Bungu strike, have scored 41 goals, conceded 19 while second placed CID have scored 30 and conceded eight. Hillside, who mauled Sauerstown, 5-1, have scored 38 times and let in 21 goals.

The match of the week was again at Mpopoma High School grounds where CID and home side Entumbane produced some scintillating football which however could not be spiced up by goals with the two sides drawing 0-0. The point was however critical for CID who could have found themselves sitting on third position at the halfway mark.

A ruthless display by PHQ resulted in A 4-0 destruction of Donnington in their own backyard. PHQ got their goals from regular scorer Emmanuel Zhou who netted a brace and a goal each from Allen Mutengwa and Revolution Kufahakurotwi.

Luveve were back to winning ways beating West comm by two goals to nil at Percy Ibboston. The home side got their goals from Trymore Gore who scored from the spot and a clever finish from Simbarashe Chahukura who was menacing the whole afternoon.

Quenspark were outclassed 2-1 by a rejuvenated Tshabalala side who got their goals from Bukhosi Dube and Simbarashe Nhorivo.

The next round of matches will be played this afternoon.

Results: Luveve 2, 0 Westcomm, Mzilikazi 0, 0 Pumula, Entumbane 0, 0 CID, Byo Central 0, 1 Traffic, Nkulumane 0,0 Magwegwe, Donnington 0, 4 PHQ, Quenspark 1, 2 Tshabalala, Hillside 5,1 Sauerstown.

ZRP Bulawayo province Log

P W D L F A D PTS

Traffic 16 11 3 2 41 19 22 36

CID 16 10 6 0 30 8 22 36

Hillside 16 11 3 2 38 21 17 36

PQH. 16 9 3 4 40 20 20 30

Entumbane 16 9 2 5 30 18 12 29

Mzilikazi 16 7 5 4 20 21 -1 26

Luveve 16 7 4 5 23 20 3 25

Byo Central 16 7 3 6 30 21 9 24

9 Njube 16 5 6 5 22 20 2 21

10 Tshabalala 16 6 3 7 17 22 -5 21

11 Saucestown 16 6 2 8 21 27 -6 20

12 Donnington 16 3 6 7 17 26 -9 15

13 Pumula 16 3 5 8 17 21 -4 14

14 Westcomm 16 4 2 10 18 36 -18 14

15 Magwegwe 16 3 4 9 10 19 -9 13

16 Quenspark 16 3 4 9 26 49 -23 13

17 Nkulumane 16 1 1 14 12 44 -32 4