Law finally catches up with rapist dad who impregnated daughter

A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Plumtree WAS arraigned for repeatedly raping his daughter daughter until she fell pregnant, 11 years ago.

For the horrific sex attacks, the man who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The victim was only 13 years old when the crime occurred. In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) revealed that in 2013, the man, his wife, and his daughter were sleeping in the same room.

One night while his wife was away, he went to where his daughter was sleeping, and raped her. He threatened her, saying that if she told anyone, she would lose a breadwinner.

He continued to abuse her, and she became pregnant. Even during her pregnancy, he kept abusing her. After giving birth in 2016, the daughter ran away to Botswana. She returned home in December 2024 with her eight-year-old daughter. Worried that her daughter might also be in danger, she reported the abuse to the police, which led to the man’s arrest.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.