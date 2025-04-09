Law Society exposes bogus lawyer

Trish Mukwazo

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has distanced themselves from a Bulawayo-based individual, Mr Martin Chirwa who they say has been masquerading as a legal practitioner.

In a statement, LSZ revealed that Mr Chirwa was a bogus lawyer as he is not their member nor is he a registered legal practitioner.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe has noted with grave concern a story in the Chronicle newspaper’s Monday, 7 April 2025 edition identifying an individual going by the name Martin Chirwa as a legal practitioner. The said Mr Chirwa is accused of defrauding a beneficiary of a divorce settlement of US$15 000,

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe would like to put it on record that Mr Chirwa is neither a member of the Law Society of Zimbabwe nor a registered legal practitioner. He, therefore, cannot be identified or hold himself out to be a legal practitioner,” the statement reads.

The Law Society said it is a criminal offense for anyone other than a duly-registered legal practitioner to hold themselves out as one.

The Council of the Law Society of Zimbabwe has since encouraged the public and stakeholders to demand proof of registration in the form of a current Practicing Certificate before engaging and or entertaining a lawyer.

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe is available to assist with confirmation of anyone holding themselves out to be a legal practitioner. The public and stakeholders can contact our offices in Harare at No. 46 Kwame Nkrumah. Tel 242 751000/779207-9 or 3 Barbour Avenue in Bulawayo. Tel 292 260843,” the Law Society said.

The 36-year-old bogus agent appeared in court last week for allegedly converting a client’s over US$15 000 for personal use.

Mr Chirwa was reportedly given the money by Mr Denford Gwizi’s ex-wife’s lawyers as a divorce settlement of 50 percent share of a house in Emganwini suburb.