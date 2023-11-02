Law to make national cleanup mandatory, on the cards

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is planning to make the National Clean-Up mandatory after realisation that some communities, offices and entities were not participating.

President Mnangagwa on 5 December 2018 declared the 1st Friday of each month a Cleanup day between 8am and 10am where each organisation, government department, local authority and/or private entity should clean around its premises.

While significant effort has been made in the bid to enhance cleanliness around the country, there are concerns about the way some have been participating.

Litterbugs are also still littering around resulting in massive litter along highways.

However, the Victoria Falls community is one City that has heeded the call and stakeholders formed the Pristine Victoria Falls Initiative which constituted a conservation taskforce that is responsible for enforcing the clean up exercise.

The Environmental Management Agency EMA) also forms part of the Victoria Falls Taskforce. Countrywide all law enforcement entities like local authorities, police and EMA would be expected to lead in enforcing the Cleanup Statute.

Government is in the process of crafting a Statutory Instrument to make the clean up programme mandatory and force organisations to clean their surroundings as the country intensifies efforts to address climate change.

In a statement, EMA said a call is being made to upscale the clean up.

“Observations made during this period show that some communities, offices and entities were not attending or participating. Hence, the Government has decided to upscale the Clean-up initiative by passing a law that makes the cleanup programme mandatory.” The approach will see the programme moving from the traditional focused provincial and district events to widespread localised cleanups at all levels,” read the statement.

What it means is that clean up exercises, starting tomorrow the first Friday of November, local authorities, schools, business centres, rural service centres, and villages have to coordinate their own cleanups around their areas with focus on known hotspot areas.

This month, the National Cleanup Day is this Friday 3 November.

Participants are being encouraged to capture their cleanup events/activities by way of taking pictures and videos.

The pictures should be taken before and after the cleanups at the same position.

A landmark should be captured to show that it is the same area that has been cleaned.

All pictures are to be sent to the district cleanup groups or selected focal persons.