Lawyer Sternford Moyo dies

PROMINENT lawyer and the first African to hold the post of president of the International Bar Association (IBA), Mr Sternford Moyo has died.

According to a source close to him, Mr Moyo died this morning after a short illness.

The revered lawyer was chairman and senior partner of Scanlen and Holderness law firm, which he joined in 1981.

Prior to being appointed IBA president, the decorated lawyer held various positions, including council member, management board member and co-chair of the African Regional Forum, among others.

As IBA president, he was the first lawyer of African origin to lead the association in its 74-year history.

The former president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe had vast experience in the legal field and in 1990 he was chosen by the United States Information Services to participate in a programme to familiarize young African leaders with the American legal system and its background.

He once held the post of president of the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association, chairperson of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, Delta Corporation and former co-Chairperson of the Human Rights Institute of the IBA, among other numerous posts.

In a condolence message, the Law Society of Zimbabwe wrote:

It is with a heavy sense of grief and loss that the Law Society of Zimbabwe informs you of the untimely passing on of former President Sternford Moyo. Mr Moyo represents a rare breed of legal practitioners and business leaders who have blazed a trail on the global stage. The profession in Zimbabwe is all the poorer for his passing.

Mr Moyo died early Friday 5 July 2024. Having served as President of the Law Society of Zimbabwe from 2000-2004, Mr Moyo went on to lead the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association (SADC-LA), co-chaired the Human Rights Institute of the International Bar Association.

Mr Moyo reached the zenith of the administration of the legal profession when he was elected as the first President of the International Bar Association of African origin, from January 2021.

Mr Moyo earned the rare honour of being awarded the Freeman of City of London on 28 September 2022. He also served on several board including as chairman of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, chairman of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, Delta Beverages and a director of several companies including Alpha Media Holdings Limited and Portland Holdings Limited.

Mr Moyo was at the time of his death a senior partner and chairman of one of Zimbabwe’s oldest and largest law firms, Scanlen & Holderness, which he joined in 1981.

Mr Moyo was born on 28 May 1956. He was admitted as a legal practitioner in 1982. The legal profession and Zimbabwe as a country has lost one of its luminaries in the field of law as well as business administration.

Council of the Law Society of Zimbabwe, members and staff express their deepest condolences on this very tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. May His Dear Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.