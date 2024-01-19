Leading Sports Science Lecturer escapes death by a whisker

BHEKUZULU Khumalo escaped death unscathed when his vehicle overturned about 60km from Nyamapanda Border Post on Wednesday.

Khumalo is a sports science fundi who has coached athletics in Zimbabwe and been one of the brains at Bulawayo Chiefs.

He was traveling with four others to Malawi including his wife.

He and another passenger did not incur any injuries but his wife and two others were injured.

“All five passengers survived, my wife has a neck and shoulder strain, one was bruised by glasses and the third complained of a neck injury.

“The car body has extensive damage,” said Khumalo who proceeded by bus to Malawi where he now works at that country’s university.

He is a former Njube, Sigonde and Sikhulile Secondary Schools teacher and he has also lectured at the National University of Science and Technology.