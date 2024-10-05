Leading the Way: Matopo High’s holistic approach

Ashley Phiri, [email protected]

MATOPO High School, located in the heart of Matabeleland South, is a shining example of educational excellence.

Its hard work and dedication have earned it the title of the best quality results in the region, awarded by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Matopo High School’s vision is to nurture well-rounded individuals who possess not only academic prowess, but also emotional intelligence and practical skills. To achieve this, the school continuously monitors students’ progress from Form 1 to Upper Six, identifying and addressing weaknesses to cultivate a culture of excellence.

Speaking about the school’s meticulous record-tracking programme, Matopo High Deputy Headmaster, Mr Mzingaye Mathwasa, said: “This helps us to identify the strengths of the students as well as notice when performance changes so we can deal with the cause immediately. This has yielded positive results as our results have been improving every year.

“In 2023, we got the best quality of Ordinary Level results in Matabeleland South, something we are proud of because a general good pass rate is good but the quality of the symbols is what is most important to us.”

The O-Level pass rate, which slightly dropped during the Covid-19 era, has since significantly improved from 84 percent in 2019 to 89,81 percent in 2023.

Matopo High School’s academic programme is impressive, with the quality of students produced that is unmatched.

This year alone, six students were awarded international scholarships to pursue higher education, including the USAP Scholarship and the United World Colleges Scholarship.

Hazel Ncube and Nombulelo Mpofu, were awarded the USAP Scholarship, while Thembelihle Gwetu got a scholarship at the United World Colleges in Swaziland. Khanyisile Ndlovu, Godfrey Nembawari and Nigel Chirambagowa got the Higher Life Foundation Star Leadership Scholarship.

Matopo High senior woman, Mrs Thembelihle Mhlanga, said they are proud to produce high achievers who uplift the name of the school and the country.

“As you know, it is not easy for students to get scholarships. Some scholarships take only two students per province, and we are proud when one of our own is part of that number. When they go out there and say they were groomed at Matopo, the world gets to know that in Zimbabwe, Matabeleland South Province, there is a school of excellence,” she said.

In addition to outstanding academic achievements, Matopo High School creates a welcoming and supportive environment for all students. The school has plans to include more children with disabilities, with ramps being installed for wheelchair users and sign language classes for students with hearing impairments.

“We have five students with hearing impairments here at the school, and we plan to enrol more students with various disabilities. We have started adapting our environment for that purpose. We are installing ramps for wheelchair users, and hopefully next year we will open our doors for them. Our students with hearing impairments learn in the same class with their peers and only separate from others when they go for their sign language classes,” said Mrs Mhlanga.

Beyond academics, Matopo High School’s athletic prowess is also commendable, with six talented students being part of the Matabeleland South province at the national level.

The school’s innovative approach to self-sustainability is commendable. It produces an impressive 70 percent of its food through a thriving piggery project, cattle rearing, poultry farming, and a nutritional garden, not only feeding the students but also providing practical skills to them.

Matopo High School is an excellent example of a school dedicated to producing well-rounded and high-achieving individuals committed to making a difference in both Zimbabwe and the world.