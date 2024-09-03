Leading Zim events curator, Walter Wanyanya to share insights at inaugural Namibia Creative Summit

Mbulelo [email protected]

This Friday, the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek will host the inaugural Namibia Creative Summit, themed “The Economy of Talent”.

This ground-breaking event marks a significant milestone for Namibia’s creative sector, aiming to unlock its potential and enhance its contribution to the economy.

Hosted by Mindscape Events Namibia in collaboration with the National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) and the NTN, the summit promises a day filled with dynamic speakers, thought-provoking panel discussions, and vibrant arts showcases.

Among the notable attendees is Zimbabwean events guru Walter Wanyanya, renowned for his work with the late Oliver Mtukudzi and as the mastermind behind the fast-growing Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival.

Wanyanya expressed his excitement about participating in the summit. “It’s always a huge honour to be invited to speak on how we can grow the creative economy as a continent. This one is very exciting for me, as I’m looking forward to building relationships and networking with fellow creative entrepreneurs in Namibia,” he said.

Wanyanya’s presentation will focus on sharing knowledge, resources, and strategies with those looking to advance their efforts in the creative industries.

“Our goal is to provide information and guidance to help emerging creatives fast-track their progress, saving them time and effort. Education is crucial in the creative sector, and this is a focus we are passionate about, particularly with the Stanbic Jacaranda Music Festival,” Wanyanya noted.

Wanyanya who runs Ngoma Nehosho, a company that produces live events, is also expected to share valuable insights from his extensive experience in the events management industry.

The event will bring together creatives from various sectors, media, corporate entities, and economic policymakers, and will feature a keynote address from Her Excellency, Namibian Vice President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

Gordon Jay, co-founder of Mindscape, shared his vision for the summit as a platform for growth in the arts industry.

“Our goal is to stimulate growth in the creative industry and contribute to socio-economic development by fostering innovative idea-sharing and unveiling dynamic solutions that promote connections and collaborations within the creative subsectors,” he said.

