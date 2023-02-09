Learners can request remark of ZIMSEC public examination scripts

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

CANDIDATES who feel aggrieved with their examination mark can appeal to the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) for a remark upon payment of a US$20 or equivalent appeal fee per subject.

The appeal, according to the examinations body, must be submitted through and supported by the school head where the said examination paper was written.

“Request for remark should be submitted through and supported by School Head where the candidate wrote examinations. The cost is US$20 or the equivalent per subject. Request for remark should be made within 42 days of publication of results,” wrote Zimsec on their official Twitter handle.

Grade Seven results for the 2022 examinations were released on November 30, exactly 71 days from today while 27 days have passed since the 2022 Advanced Level results were released and candidates with reservations, together with Ordinary Level candidates whose results were released last Friday, are still within the appeal window.

A total of 36 945 sat for the 2022 Advanced Level examinations, recording a 88 percent pass rate while a total of 278 760 candidates sat for November 2022 O Level Exams recording a 28.96 percent pass rate.

