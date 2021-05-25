Learners celebrate being African

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

LEARNERS across the country kick started Africa Day commemorations yesterday by wearing traditional attire as Government works towards inculcating Africa pride among pupils.

The African Union theme of this year is: ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we Want.’

Today Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent to mark the 58th anniversary of the founding of the Organisation for African Unity, now the African Union, on May 25 in 1963.

Pupils were spotted in different African traditional outfits in Bulawayo to mark the day which reminds Africans to take pride in their roots and rally behind the development of the continent.

In an interview, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said it was important for learners to embrace their origins and celebrate being African by wearing their traditional outfits.

He said the day was also a reminder that identity crisis can hinder development in Africa.

“Learners were wearing African attire which represents our heritage and our culture as a nation and continent. We all need to appreciate that we are African and be happy to be part of this great nation,” said Mr Ndoro.

“We are blessed to be African and it is in Africa where we will find salvation that we want not anywhere else. This realisation will help us

achieve our goals as a united people and these include our Zimbabwean Vision 2030.”

He said Vision 2030 will be impossible to achieve while people have an identity crisis.

“Identity crisis is the reason why there is marginalisation in some of our countries but we are saying let us remember who we are and embrace being African so that together we become a prosperous and developed continent,” added Mr Ndoro.

A parent, Mrs Yvette Mathe said it was important for every Zimbabwean to do more in embracing African culture as wearing traditional attire once a year was not enough.

“It is not enough to just wear clothes once a year to celebrate Africa Day knowing that our daily routines are aimed at attaining Westernised standards. Being Africans, we should live according to our own African standards that are not bastardised by Eurocentric views,” she said. — @thamamoe