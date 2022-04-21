Learners reflect on experience at Children’s Party

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

COMING from a strong rural background and being selected to be among pupils that attended this year’s Independence eve Children’s Party at State House hosted by the First Family was a prestigious moment for Azile Ndlovu from Insiza District.

Azile from Mapengani Primary School is one of three learners from her school that were selected to attend the historic event together with learners from various provinces in Bulawayo.

The party was attended by 1 050 children selected from primary and secondary schools across all the country’s 10 provinces. Just like the Independence Day celebrations, the Children’s Party was held under the theme “[email protected] – Leaving no one and no place behind”.

The Independence Day celebrations and Children’s Party were held outside Harare for the first time ever.

All provinces also hosted local children’s parties which ran concurrently with the national event.

Azile said attending the event is a tale that she will share with others for the rest of her life.

“Attending the Children’s Party was a great experience for me. I saw President Mnangagwa and the First Lady and also saw soldiers carrying guns. The experience of being in town was exciting because I hardly get to visit town,” she said.

“We walked into a very beautiful building called the State House. I have never seen such a nice building before. The whole experience was mind-blowing. When I got home, I narrated my experience to my family and friends. I can’t wait for schools to open so that I can tell my schoolmates. This is a story I will tell even my grandchildren.”

Rasheed Phiri, a Grade 7 learner and head boy of Pansikwe Primary School in Insiza District, said he was delighted to see President Mnangagwa at close range. Rasheed said it was an honour for him to be among the few learners that represented the province of Matabeleland South.

He said two learners were selected from his school. He was delighted to receive a food hamper from First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Amogelang Malemane, a Form 4 pupil at Embakwe High School, said he did not only get an opportunity to be part of the historic event, but he also got a front row seat.

Amogelang, who is the junior Member of Parliament for Mangwe Constituency, said it was exciting to meet learners from all 10 provinces, including those from rural schools, being part of the party.

He said they were welcomed warmly at State House and all learners were treated like important members of society.

“It was my first time to see the First Family and to walk into State House. I had a front row seat, which meant that I was close to the First Family. We thank the First Family for holding such an event which caters for us learners only.

It shows that we are also important in this country and our welfare matters to Government,” he said.

Rasheed said he learnt a lot from the speech delivered by President Mnangagwa as well as a life-changing presentation on drugs and substance abuse by the First Lady.

“We also learnt a lot about the theme ‘[email protected] Leaving no one and no place behind.’ From the event we attended, it’s a clear indication that as learners from across the country we are not being left behind. The President also told us about gender equality and our roles as the boy child. He encouraged us to decorate and clean our schools.

The President also urged us to value our education and for those who are underprivileged, he urged them to apply for financial assistance under BEAM (Basic Education Assistance Module),” he said.

During their three-day stay at various learning institutions in Bulawayo, the learners prepared skits which they presented to the First Family and other delegates. They also performed traditional dances, dramas, speeches, poems and songs, among other acts.

Tsepo Ndlovu a Form 4 pupil at Ekusileni Secondary School in Filabusi, who is also the junior Member of Parliament for Insiza South, said it was interesting to interact with learners from various provinces. She said the event provided learners with an opportunity to display their various cultures through traditional dance and poetry.

“It was my first time to see the First Family and to be at State House and I’m glad that I got to live the experience while coming from a rural school. The State House is breathtaking and I got to see things that I had never seen before. I felt a lot of prestige being part of the Children’s Party. We were also able to showcase our talents as provinces and our cultural diversity,” she said.

Addressing delegates at the party, President Mnangagwa said Government is extending more support to vulnerable learners through provision of uniforms and stationery in addition to paying school fees under BEAM.

He said Government is doing everything possible to support young boys and girls so that they realise their full potential and achieve their dreams and ambitions.

President Mnangagwa challenged children to be adventurous and explore the opportunities provided in their schools and communities while improving their individual talents.

He said there is a need for children to take full advantage of ICTs, science, mathematics, engineering and business oriented studies being offered in schools as the modern world is now heavily dependent on science, technology and innovation.

Amai Mnangagwa urged learners to desist from sexual activities, drugs and substance abuse. She said this while handing over gifts to all learners that attended the [email protected] Children’s Party. — @DubeMatutu